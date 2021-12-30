SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $25,103.48

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,103.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,912,751 coins and its circulating supply is 10,678,650 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

