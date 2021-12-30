Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.32

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

