SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $364.84 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $365.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.