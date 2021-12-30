SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,923,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.57 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

