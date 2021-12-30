SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,220 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.