Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STXB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

