Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.37.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,065 shares of company stock worth $6,163,193.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,827,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 31,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,501. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

