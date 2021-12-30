Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up to $27.98

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $28.87. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,736 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

