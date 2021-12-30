Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of SPRB opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.90. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

