State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 1,472,325 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

