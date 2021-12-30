State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

