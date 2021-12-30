State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.68 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

