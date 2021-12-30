State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,458 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

