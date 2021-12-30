State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,025 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE:MXL opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

