State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,902 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.