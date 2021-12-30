StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

