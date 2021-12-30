Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

