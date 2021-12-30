Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224 over the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ELYS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 287,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

