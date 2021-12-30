Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 440,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,876. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

