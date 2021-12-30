Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of State Street Call Options (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,547 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 494% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,438 call options.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,502. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

