STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Capital World Investors increased its position in STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

