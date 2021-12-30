Stox Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,658.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Stox has a market cap of $517,785.82 and $1,658.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stox has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00368477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Stox

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,817,241 coins and its circulating supply is 50,422,849 coins. The official website for Stox is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stox

