Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,933.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,909.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,766.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

