Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

