Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

