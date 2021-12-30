StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $409,203.01 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $409,203.01 and $25.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,500,069,879 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

