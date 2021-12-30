Strs Ohio Sells 8,900 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

