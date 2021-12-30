Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.58

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.58 and last traded at $208.91, with a volume of 5677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.12 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

