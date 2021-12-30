Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) versus Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Head to Head Analysis

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Central Japan Railway -15.20% -3.62% -1.40%

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Central Japan Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.99 billion 3.23 $3.45 billion N/A N/A Central Japan Railway $7.77 billion 3.56 -$1.89 billion ($0.62) -21.68

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Central Japan Railway.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Central Japan Railway pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties beats Central Japan Railway on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in club and road management activities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

