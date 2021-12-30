SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Brokerages predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will post $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $206.59 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $715.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SunOpta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

