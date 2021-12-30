SVB Leerink Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $24.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.19 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

