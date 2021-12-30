Swap Market Capitalization Reaches $365,721.10 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Swap has a total market cap of $365,721.10 and approximately $473.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,579,424 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

