SynchroBitcoin (SNB) Price Up 94% Over Last Week

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded 92.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SynchroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. SynchroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $117.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 94% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SynchroBitcoin

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SynchroBitcoin is www.snbtoken.io . SynchroBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/synchronium-magazine

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

SynchroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynchroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynchroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynchroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

