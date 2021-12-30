TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €24.56 ($27.91) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.64 and a 200-day moving average of €26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

