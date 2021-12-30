Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 73,434 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,010.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07.

TALO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,207. The firm has a market cap of $824.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

