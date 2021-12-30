Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.41. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1,374 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $820.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,381,298 shares of company stock worth $28,812,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

