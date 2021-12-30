Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,579. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,907. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.