Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Down 1.5%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.54.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

