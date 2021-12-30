Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,281,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 675,400 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 7.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $259,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.