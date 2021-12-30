Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is AR Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 3.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

