Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 308,858 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.07. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

