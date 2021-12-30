TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.