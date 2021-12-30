TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.