TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 117 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

