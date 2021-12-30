TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,370 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

