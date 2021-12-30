TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

