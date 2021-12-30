TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

