Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.11

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.11 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 164844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$19.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.