Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.