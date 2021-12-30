Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,135,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $824.55.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,086.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $835.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

